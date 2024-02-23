Shane, 33, Derbyshire, a trans man with PCOS, who doesn’t want to share his surname, is concerned about developing diabetes so makes considerable effort with his diet and exercise routine. When diagnosed with PCOS, he was lucky enough to have the “risk of diabetes” mentioned by his doctor, but “they didn’t really go into it”. “It was more, you have bad periods and we can see you've got a bit of facial hair, so that's another indicator that you've got it. They focused on the physical stuff that you see rather than medically, this is what it can do to you,” he says. “I’ve got PCOS tailored cookbooks that have taught me more than a doctor ever has.” On top of this, it’s triggering to be “treated by doctors like a woman, when men have this issue too”.