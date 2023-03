According to Rohini, this is a common occurrence. “ Going on these keto fad diets can often trigger eating disorders,” she says. “Many people don’t actually realise that PCOS is connected to eating disorders […] there are real mental health issues [associated with PCOS] that just aren't talked about.” ( 21% of people with PCOS have an eating disorder, compared to 4% of those without PCOS). The almost exclusive focus on weight loss by PCOS influencers and other content creators also overlooks the other symptoms of the condition, and the fact that not all people diagnosed with PCOS are “overweight” – nor do they necessarily want to lose weight.In fact, about 20% of women with PCOS have a weight and waist circumference that falls within a “healthy” range.