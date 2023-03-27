“Not everyone can manage their symptoms of PCOS with just lifestyle,” says Rohini. “Some people also need medication like, for example, metformin or the birth control pill, which can really change their quality of life.” She adds that while the pill isn’t going to suit everyone, it’s “the most useful of all medical treatments for PCOS because it helps manage the excess of androgens, which leads to excess hair growth, acne and menstrual disorders”. The same applies to people with PCOS trying to fall pregnant, which can’t always be achieved through lifestyle changes alone. “A lot of women with PCOS will need assisted reproductive technology,” says Rohini.