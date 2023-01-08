How To Get Doctors To Listen When You’re Being ‘Hysterical’

Remember, too, that it’s easy to fixate on the worst-case scenario but try to keep an open mind. If the C-word keeps coming up when you Google your symptoms, no matter how unlikely it seems, ask your doctor to rule out cancer first to put your mind at ease, before moving on to other possible causes. Equally, ask them to clearly explain their thinking. Why do they think it is/isn’t a particular condition? Is it worth them examining you? Is there a test they can do or a specialist they can refer you to? On that note, before you book your appointment it’s often worth checking out the list of staff on your surgery website. These usually list each GP and practice nurse’s special interests and additional training so if there’s someone at your practice with added expertise in women’s health (or whatever you want to talk about), getting an appointment with them gives you a bit of a head start.