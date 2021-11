What Is My Kibbe Body Type – & Can It Help Me Dress Better?

The Kibbe system is an array of 13 different body types based on physical characteristics and, according to this explainer, 'personality traits' . It was popularised by David Kibbe in his 1987 book, Metamorphosis: Discover Your Image Identity And Dazzle As Only You Can. Despite the book being out of print, it has recently found an increasing number of followers in groups on reddit Facebook and in YouTube communities , with fans of the Kibbe body type system saying that it has helped them understand their body/frame and consequently how to dress for it. As YouTube commenter Savana King put it: "Kibbe encourages you to embrace and emphasise your features, not counteract them. Realising my type has also been extremely helpful in becoming a more sustainable shopper . I can finally shop online and not be tricked into buying clothes that look chic on the thin models but ultimately make me look like a Victorian baby."