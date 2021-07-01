After buying myself a few baggy dresses and quickly realising how comfortable and effortless to style they are, I began to understand that the issue with such looks was never the looks themselves. The issue was that 'shapeless' styles were believed to be the only things fat women 'should' wear. For years they felt like the only styles anyone was making for us. When we compare this to a straight-size market that has long been oversaturated with variety, the fact that we only seemed to have one primary look available to us sent a clear message: fat women weren’t worthy of anything else. Fat women deserve only the styles and colours that might make us look 'less fat'. Or—because no item of clothing can really make someone fat look thin—styles that were simply discreet. 'Modest'. We must be modest, of course. We must make amends for being so grotesque.