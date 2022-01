How Lockdowns Have Made Body Dysmorphia Worse

Social distancing has been another consequence of coronavirus which has had a detrimental effect on the lives of BDD sufferers. "One of the really interesting things that came up in our support group," Kitty tells me, "was one of our members saying that she did manage to go outside for a walk but because of the virus, when people would be moving dramatically out of the way to avoid her, she would assume it was on account of how she looked ." For a sufferer of BDD, the part of the brain that says, Well, that’s because they’re trying to stay safe is overridden – it’s almost as if your brain is trying to trick you.