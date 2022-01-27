How Lockdowns Have Made Body Dysmorphia Worse

BDD is an under-reported condition which is surrounded by several misconceptions. It can be debilitating, as the social anxiety connected to appearance prevents sufferers from going about their lives. We might assume, then, that the lack of social interaction brought about by the current lockdown would benefit sufferers and alleviate the pressure to go out. But BDD is also an anxiety disorder closely related to obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and the need for strict regimens would surely be challenged by a situation that has prevented many of us from exercising as usual, shopping in the way that we are accustomed to or maintaining our regular appointments.