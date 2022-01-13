This Is What Living With Body Dysmorphic Disorder Is Really Like

As an anxious and underweight 7-year-old, I fixated on my ears in the bathroom mirror and squeezed them down with the palms of my hands. At 9, I started refusing to wear a ponytail so I wouldn’t have to tuck my hair behind my ears, and I recall, at 11, sitting in my bathroom, yanking my ears back, and duct-taping them to my head. Preoccupation escalated in my pre-teens when I was bullied on AOL Instant Messenger and told by a group of girls that I resembled Dumbo. Humiliated, I complained about my ears to my parents daily, pleading that I “needed” surgery to pin them back.