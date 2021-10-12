In Photos: The Invisible Emotional Toll Of OCD

Hannah collaborated with Katie and their mum (whose safety was one of Katie’s triggers), aiming to produce a body of work that looked nothing like the assumptions about OCD. They zoomed in on otherwise mundane parts of a person's day, like going for a walk, with Katie explaining to Hannah how she now approached these tasks. "I asked Katie to explain the process of opening her front door," Hannah says, "and the level of detail and thought and planning that's gone into that — I wanted that to be apparent. These things that I don't think twice about and the way that someone who doesn't suffer from OCD can move so easily through life. I wanted to touch on those micro moments that become huge when you're suffering with OCD and anxiety." In the photos, coloured dots depict the minutiae of each thought, feeling and decision, crowding Katie and jostling for attention. Each emotion flares and subsides depending on the activity but they remain constant — lingering or swarming with each trigger.