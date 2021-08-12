The Dream Job Is Dead. Long Live The Good-Enough Job.

Since they were 18, Demi has worked for the same store, at six different locations. They started as a part-time cashier, but have since moved into a leadership role — “the point where I'd start to consider myself well-paid, essentially,” Demi says. The downside, Demi explains, is that the position is retail, meaning that the schedule can be fairly erratic, but the “biggest upside is that it's well-paid and I don't need to take it home with me.” Now 24, Demi makes $50,000 ($68,000 AUD) a year, has zero student debt, as they decided to leave school to focus on work, and appreciates the quality of life their job offers. “I recently moved and I now live by the cutest farmer's market in the world that’s open six out of seven days a week, and I can do most of my grocery shopping there because I can afford it now,” Demi says, adding that their life mainly centres around investing time in their relationship, accumulating paid time off to go on trips, and exploring cool local spots with friends. All this is made possible by their job: “I can not just afford to do it, but I have the time and the energy to do it as well,” they tell us. But not everyone in their life sees it that way; Demi adds, “I feel like I've been defending my job since I got it.”