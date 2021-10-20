I Tried 30 Different Things To Boost My Confidence & Here’s What Worked

1. Joined a posture class

2. Took a public speaking session

3. Attended a stand-up comedy course

4. Practised power poses

5. Recited affirmations

6. Got my hair done

7. Read You are a Badass by Jen Sincero

8. Practised naked yoga (I tried this one at home)

9. Saw a confidence coach

10. Spoke to a comparison coach

11. Went to boxing classes

12. Went to a party on my own

13. Emailed five people I look up to

14. Wore matching underwear

15. Went to a beauty masterclass

16. Wrote down limiting beliefs

17. Read Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers

18. Worked to define my purpose – my 'why'

19. Adopted the 'fake it 'til you make it' ethos

20. Wore high heels

21. Signed up to play netball (spoiler: I was rubbish)

22. Took credit for my achievements

23. Accepted compliments rather than batting them away

24. Made lots of eye contact

25. Did something I’d put off for a while

26. Listened to a hypnosis recording

27. Controlled my scroll (identified who made me feel bad about myself on social media and then muted or unfollowed them)

28. Helped others

29. Took dance classes

30. Went on holiday on my own (in the UK)