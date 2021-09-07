Celebrate Yourself With These Body-Positive Movies

When you see as many movies as I do, it’s easy to conclude that since your body hasn't been sculpted from Hollywood marble, you should permanently relocate to a cave. The vast majority of women depicted onscreen are effortlessly beautiful. Their frizzy hair doesn’t threaten to expand. Their shirts don't snag on curves or fat. And that's a problem, because we go to the movies to laugh, to cry, and above all, to relate with characters.