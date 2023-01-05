How To Get Doctors To Listen When You’re Being ‘Hysterical’

However you go into that appointment, it's important to recognise that there are two different, complementary and equally valid forms of expertise in the consultation room. While your doctor has the textbook medical expertise and training, you are the single biggest expert there is in your own body and your own mind. You live in them every day, you know what’s normal and when something doesn’t feel right, so the conversation with your doctor should feel like a partnership or a collaboration, not a dictatorship. If it doesn’t, or you disagree with your doctor’s assessment, you are absolutely within your right to ask to see someone different for a second opinion. If you really feel like you’re getting nowhere, or if their behaviour is unacceptable (including but not limited to making outright sexist, racist or otherwise discriminatory comments), you’re also entitled to make a complaint. For GPs, you’ll find details of their complaints procedure on the practice website, and for specialists you can go via the hospital’s PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service).