Fibromyalgia Mainly Affects Women, So Obviously We Know Very Little About It

Sian seconds this. She says she has to deal with multiple people thinking she is lazy or antisocial because some days she appears "fine" but the next day cannot follow through with plans. This is obviously a huge problem when it comes to work. Sian, who has now had to quit her retail job, tells R29 how she "was getting ready to go to work and felt fine until the chronic fatigue hit me like a ton of bricks and I collapsed". When she managed to get to her phone to call in sick, she was told: "We all have days like that, if you don’t come in we’ll review your employment." Sian went into work despite her condition as she feared losing her job. Linda, too, has had to leave work because she struggled to keep up. "I felt like it was only fair," she says sadly.