‘Worst Fatigue Ever’: 21 People Share The Pain Of Having COVID & Their Period At The Same Time

Having your period isn't fun. Having COVID definitely isn't fun. Having both together? The pits. At its best, it's unlucky timing. At its worst, it's excruciatingly painful.
While research about how COVID vaccines affect menstruation is starting to become readily available, there's no official information about navigating your menstrual cycle and COVID. But this is an inevitable reality for many bleeders.
For those out there battling with both, know that you're not alone. In fact, we've got 21 people that have made it out the other side. This is what they have to say about it, anecdotally (please consult your GP if you require medical attention!).