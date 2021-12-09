The racialised stereotype of the angry and emotional female stipulates that Indigenous and women of colour can exist, as long as they do so quietly. While we may be allowed to take more space than we have historically, it is only within a policed realm of acceptability. The 'hysterical' pigeonhole serves to dismiss, discredit, and deny the minority experience by telling us that our stories are unnecessary emotional responses. It’s easy to say that the world is no longer racist, or as racist as it once was, but this reality further imprisons and stifles the opinions and emotions of First Nations and women of colour, who are not only processing their experiences but trying to self-actualise beyond them.