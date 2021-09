South Asian Women Are Finally Getting More Screen Time, And It’s Long Overdue

There was a time when Mindy Lahiri (played by Mindy Kaling) from The Mindy Project and Jesminder 'Jess' Bhamra (played by Parminder Nagra) from Bend It Like Beckham were the only two brown females we could readily quote from pop culture. Since then, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil built a solid following behind her I Weigh movement, and YouTuber Lilly Singh became the first Indian woman to have her own late-night talk show.