Like every other person with taste (or, let's be honest, nothing else to do), you've finished all eight episodes of Bridgerton. Netflix's new Regency-set romance series was the show to watch this January and was sadly far too watchable to savour. While there are no other shows exactly like Bridgerton — English language romance series are rarely inclusive, funny, and saucy — we are here to help you find something to fill that Simon Basset-shaped hole in your life.
Despite Bridgerton setting a new bar for romance programming, there are plenty of romantic, historical, erotic, sexy, and outrageous offerings that will give you a little rush while you're coming down from the high of Shonda Rhimes' gorgeous new series. We've got everything from sci-fi time travel adventures, contemporary love stories, and historical K-drama magic. There are even some queer period pieces tucked in for those of you who found Bridgerton a little too straight.
Whether you're looking for love, lighthearted period adventures, or something a little more serious, you'll find it here. While Bridgerton season 1 might be over, there are plenty more dreamy romantic shows for you to enjoy.