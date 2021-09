Fans are responding in particular to the new layers of vulnerability that Ruby reveals in season three. Discussing her portrayal of the character with Teen Vogue , Keene said: "A lot of her thing is trying to keep herself safe. I'm always trying to think about that while I'm doing those kinds of scenes, where I want a little bit of who she really is to show through, and her struggles with her home life to come through and show because that is happening."