‘It’s Time We Take Our Space’: Awkwafina & Simu Liu On Demanding More Than Representation Crumbs

"It is a cultural moment for us as well, being the first movie in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) with virtually an entirely Asian cast. I’ve talked about the importance of representation no less than 50,000 times over the course of my career; it’s a vaguely woke and frustratingly open-ended question that is tossed at me time and time again, like you would toss a treat at a dog. Do the representation dance! Say the thing about what it means to have kids watching this movie! I’m not gonna bore you with that."