Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In Australia In September 2021

From visiting restaurants to attending live music events, most of us have missed out on fun activities as the pandemic rages on. But I love that there's a lesser degree of FOMO thanks to the treats across some of the streaming giants, and Disney+'s lineup in particular has me feeling good as we go into Spring.
For example, Billie Eilish's original concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will be hitting the platform soon. Fresh off the heels of her latest album, the movie has intimate behind-the-scenes features as it takes viewers through the singer's hometown of Los Angeles.
Advertisement
In keeping with the musical theme, I'm very excited about Spin which is a big win for Indian representation. The movie follows Rhea, a teenager living in the US, who learns that she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend elements of her South Asian culture and the world around her. As a South Asian woman, this is the film I so desperately needed while growing up.
And here's a useful one as we navigate these unusual times: Twenty Something - Sparkshorts. The animated short film looks at the challenges of 'adulting', because let's face it – some days we nail it, while other days are not so great and we hope no one notices.
September 1
Dug Days
That one Word: Feyenoord
Marvel Studio Legends
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted—Season 3
That one Word: Feyenoord
Marvel Studio Legends
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted—Season 3
September 3
Spin
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Disney Launchpad presents: Growing Fangs
Disney Launchpad presents: Let’s Be Tigers
Disney Launchpad presents: Dinner is Served
Disney Launchpad presents: The Last of the Chupacabras
Kickboxer: Vengeance
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Guardian
Aloft
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Disney Launchpad presents: Growing Fangs
Disney Launchpad presents: Let’s Be Tigers
Disney Launchpad presents: Dinner is Served
Disney Launchpad presents: The Last of the Chupacabras
Kickboxer: Vengeance
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Guardian
Aloft
September 8
Danger Decoded
Prairie Dog Manor
Dollhouse: Season 1 and 2
The Invaders: Season 1
Apocalypse: War of the Worlds—Season 1
Shots Fired: Season 1
What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage
Prairie Dog Manor
Dollhouse: Season 1 and 2
The Invaders: Season 1
Apocalypse: War of the Worlds—Season 1
Shots Fired: Season 1
What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage
September 10
Twenty Something—SparkShorts
Hot Tub Time Machine
Women of 9/11
My 9/11
9/11: Control the Skies
9/11 Firehouse
9/11 Rescue Cops
9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview
Shock and Awe
All I See is You
Blaze
Hot Tub Time Machine
Women of 9/11
My 9/11
9/11: Control the Skies
9/11 Firehouse
9/11 Rescue Cops
9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview
Shock and Awe
All I See is You
Blaze
September 11
9/11: One Day in America: Season 1
September 15
Narco Wars—Season 2
Facing…: Season 1
Facing…: Season 1
Advertisement
September 17
Isle of Dogs
Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Nona – SparkShorts
Bunk’d – New Episodes
The Darkest Minds
Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Nona – SparkShorts
Bunk’d – New Episodes
The Darkest Minds
September 22
Star Wars: Visions, Season 1
Pepper Ann: Season 1-3
Zeke and Luther: Season 1-3
Pepper Ann: Season 1-3
Zeke and Luther: Season 1-3
September 24
A Spark Story
September 29
Summer of Soul
PJ Masks: Season 5
Disney Magic Bake-Off
PJ Masks: Season 5
Disney Magic Bake-Off