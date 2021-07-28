Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney+ In Australia In August

Alicia Vrajlal
We're past the halfway mark of this year and as I rug up inside away from the cold, I'm just after some quality time with me and my TV. In August Disney+ has a varied lineup of additions including a new comedy film from John Cena, an inspiring female-driven documentary series from Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and season 15 of Criminal Minds for those crime show diehards. Some of my picks include Emma Stone's Cruella because I never managed to see it in cinemas, and Only Murders in the Building as I've been eagerly waiting for Selena Gomez's television comeback. Happy viewing!

