“Whenever I'm the one ordering and I'm with friends, I either opt for a friend's name or I spell my name as Swana just to make it easier and to save myself the embarrassment of having to spell it out multiple times or have it butchered in pronunciation,” she said. “I do hate doing it and wish we could confidently say our names without having to shorten them or think twice. It's a big part of who we are, our heritage, and our lineage.”