I ended up going to the doctor's three times in the space of two weeks, each time hysterical and begging for examinations and scans, only to be told that it was caused by anxiety and I was too young for it to be anything sinister. From that point on I spent every spare moment I had reading up about ovarian cancer, reading articles about girls the same age as me who were dismissed by doctors, only to be diagnosed too late for treatment. I was completely terrified. Thankfully I work for the NHS and a consultant arranged for me to have a 'peace of mind' scan, which told me everything was totally fine. Straight after having the scan, all the symptoms stopped but sadly the anxiety continued, jumping from illness to illness, with very little respite.