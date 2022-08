Here’s where the plot thickens. I went to the gynaecologist, fully expecting (and dreading) an endometriosis diagnosis. Instead, I was told that I had two masses growing in my uterus — a large fibroid (which was causing the heavy bleeding) — and a very large polyp, which was just hanging out in my uterus, waiting to become cancerous if it wasn’t already. The gyno told me that I should come in the next week for surgery to remove it and have a biopsy on the polyp, and that it would cost (just her fees) ~$1200. Then there would be the anaesthetist fees on top (around the same as hers) and the hospital accommodation and theatre fees, another $2,490 — since it turns out that my “basic” health insurance covered very little of anything. Horrified at the c-word (cancer, not the other one), I signed on the dotted line. Medicare would pay me back $231 of her fees, and nothing else.