Cycle Through These Tried & Tested Eco Period Underwear

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The absolute joys of menstruation are endless. Week-long bleeding, irritability and pain are regular occurances for many of us — even when we aren't bleeding, we are thinking about bleeding: panic about late periods or trying to tee up life events in the weeks sans blood can be exhausting.
We'll try everything and anything to make the bleeding experience a little less uncomfortable and as accessible as possible. The unfortunate truth is that Australia has a period poverty problem — more than 1 in 5 people who menstruate have had to 'improvise' on period products due to the cost.
Advertisement
Disposable menstrual products are costly, with OnePoll estimating that the lifetime cost is $9,161. Reusuable period products are climbing in popularity, and as a menstruator who is — quite frankly — lazy, I have found period underwear to be the ultimate sustainable, comfortable, and low maintenance approach to period care. For those wanting to expand their period undies collection, or those dipping their toes into the water, we've collated some of our favourite period underwear on the market.
Sensuality and menstruation feel like they shouldn't go in the same sentence, but these undies have proven us wrong. Bamboo viscose and spandex combine to create an ultra comfortable and stretchy fit. These boast a high waist and a high cut leg, finished off with a lace trim. Modibodi's heavy-overnight absorbancy level equates to using three to four tampons.
Period undies that feel like you're wearing a pair of Aussie classics. Bonds' range — and we mean range (there's over 65 items on offer) — of period-proof underwear empowers its wearers to live leak-free and worry-free. Coming in black, blush pink, and grey, its comfy period undies are a staple in your period routine, whether that's for wearing on their own, or as extra back-up protection.
Advertisement
While you may feel obliged to reach for your most forgiving, full-coverage granny briefs when you're on your period, Scarlet has other brands. This Aussie-based label is putting the cool into period knickers — and these g-string undies made from organic cotton have a mid-rise silhouette with minimal bum coverage. It's one of four of Scarlet's underwear styles — and its boyshort, briefs, and high-waisted seamfree choices are worth a browse too.
TOM Organic and Cotton On Body have teamed up to create the ultimate starter kit for period havers. Its four styles come in three different levels of absorbancies, suitable for light, moderate and heavy flows. The Brazilian, shorty, bikini, and boyleg are made from organic cotton and feature a couple of patterned styles. These are a fan favourite, and people are encouraged to size up for a comfier fit.
Since 2013, Thinx has been pioneering the reusable period product movement. Its gender-neutral language reflects its bid for a fairer, more inclusive menstruation system. Thinx's collection of period products is enviable: from sport undies and cycle shorts, to leotards and sleep shorts, it truly has something for every occasion. There's a variety of fabrics to choose from too, including Modal cotton and a cooling micromesh fabric.
Advertisement
As New Zealand's first period underwear brand, AWWA is making moves in more ways than one. Since its establishment in 2018, the Indigenous-owned brand has been making period-, pee- and postpartum-proof underwear for all people; its sizes range from six to 26. Its core brand values reflect that of the Māori term for period — 'te awa atua' meaning 'the divine river'.
Modibodi Luxe Clasp Bikini
Designed with people with limited mobility in mind, Modibodi's Luxe Clasp Bikini makes changing all the more accessible, with users not having to remove their clothing. Made from bamboo, these undies come in sizes six to 18. They're not only for periods either; they are suitable for discharge and bladder leaks.
Ruby Love don't just make period underwear — they produce a wide range of swimwear, loungewear, and activewear too. They've also made a teen range so younger bleeders can access the same level of support and comfort. With Ruby Love's patent-pending technology — it promises no leaks and no stains.
Advertisement
Who said that period underwear needs to be black? Love Luna's briefs are chic, sleek, and comfortable. Aside from black and beige, the period midi brief comes in a cool dusty blue and plum colourway. It caters to sizes six to 24, and also has a range of teen undies.