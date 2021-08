Period-Proof Tights Could Be Your Workout’s New MVP

While we’re all for skipping a workout when our bodies and minds are signalling rest (listening to your body is so important), no one should miss out on the gym, team sport or a yoga class because of period anxiety. It’s 2021, and all people who menstruate should be supported throughout their cycles with info and products to ease the journey and amplify whatever self-care they require. (In saying this, it is important to acknowledge that we are in a position of privilege to have access to products that can make the experience of having a period more comfortable.)