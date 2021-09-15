Menstrual cups are another great environmentally friendly period product. They're a small, flexible cup-like shape that you wear inside your vagina when you've got your period. You can leave it in for up to 8-12 hours, and it collects your period before you need to empty it, wash it out and reinsert it. Typically made of silicone or rubber, they come in a range of different cup sizes so that you can find the right one for your flow. All period cups come with insertion and removal instructions for that specific cup, so make sure you read them before giving it a go. Don't be too frustrated if you can't get it the first few times; they're tricky but worth it once you get the hang of it. They're also super easy to clean. All you need is a little fragrance-free soap and water between uses (just make sure you've completely rinsed off the soap residue).