5 Products That Actually Help Relieve Period Pain

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you're lucky enough to rarely experience menstrual cramps, I envy you. Each month I'm met with absolute agony, so over the years, I've found a few different ways to naturally alleviate period pain. But before we get into that, what exactly causes period cramps?
Menstrual cramps generally happen when the muscles of your uterus contract, which is usually sparked by a chemical called prostaglandins in the lining of your uterus.
They typically flare up right before or during your period when your body is trying to shed the lining of your uterus, which makes sense when you think about the type of period you have when experiencing hellish cramps.
Of course, extremely heavy, painful periods aren't always normal, so you should definitely chat to your GP or gynaecologist if the pain persists.
Ahead, we've rounded up our top five products that actually help to reduce period pain.