The Biggest Problem In My Sex Life? Diabetes

"It's very easy to experience a hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) during or after sex, as it is exercise," she tells R29. "This means that I have to stop and treat the low sugar before being able to continue; there have been times [during and after sex] where I'm extremely weak, shaky and feel so close to fainting — at times I don't even have the strength to puncture a juice carton with a straw and require support." She adds that this hasn’t always gone down well. "On one occasion, a partner did not help me and was moody because we had to stop being intimate (why would you want to continue when I could possibly faint?)."