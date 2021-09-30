Birth control is one of the most common culprits of vaginal dryness in young people, Dr. Millheiser says. "By nature of how the pill or Nuva ring works, what it's doing is suppressing your own estrogen and testosterone, both of which are very important for vaginal and vulvar health," she says. So, your body only has the hormones that are in the pill itself, which is often lower than what's naturally produced, and can make your vagina drier. "It's similar to what a woman in menopause goes through due to low hormones," she says. But this doesn't happen to everyone on the pill or with a Nuva ring, and there might be a genetic predisposition to vaginal dryness from birth control use, Dr. Millheiser says. Meaning: Some people may just be more prone to it.