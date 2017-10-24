Sure, lubrication is one way to make sex hotter or more comfortable, but not everyone's vagina is a fountain or even somewhat wet all of the time, and that is perfectly normal. In fact, you might find that your baseline amount of vaginal moisture is sort of dry — and that's normal, too.
Usually there's a very logical explanation for your vaginal dryness, but it's important to talk to your doctor if it's causing you any kind of distress, says Leah Millheiser, MD, FACOG, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Stanford University. "Oftentimes, doctors are focused on other areas of your health, but it’s very important to bring up genital health and sexual health with your clinician," Dr. Millheiser says. "[Vaginal dryness] is not something that doctors always think to bring up, but it doesn't mean that it's not important."
When it comes to vaginal dryness in particular, there's a chance you could be confusing the sensation with the symptoms of a vaginal infection, which would require a different treatment plan. So you might want to rule that out first. But if you don't have an infection, ahead are a few common reasons why you might be experiencing vaginal dryness, and how to find relief.