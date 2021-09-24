"The biggest difficulty is often getting the person to realize they even have a condition if that's their baseline," says Dr. Hellerstein. But, even after it's been diagnosed, chronic depression is, by definition, difficult to treat. Often, he says, patients will need to try different combinations of medication, therapy, and other lifestyle changes before finding a method that's effective. And, if a depressive state is the patient's baseline, getting through an acute episode of severe depression will not cure them — it will likely just bring them back to their baseline. Dr. Neumeister says that talking about suicidal thoughts or making a pact with a therapist — such as a promise to attend next week's session — can dramatically reduce the likelihood that a patient will go through with a suicide attempt. But, even then, that person has to get to the point of going to therapy and being comfortable enough to really open up and discuss their issues and feelings.