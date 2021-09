Thinking about chronic depression in this way — as a long-term disease with a potentially fatal outcome — means we need to also rethink our first-line treatments. The possibility of having to try more than one antidepressant medication (which may or may not work, can take between two and six weeks to take effect , and which comes with a long list of side effects), may be a process that's too long and involved for a severely depressed patient to endure. Instead, our focus for these patients is beginning to shift toward fast- and long-acting treatments that can be administered easily in a crisis situation. Research in this area has recently centred on drugs like ketamine, MDMA , and even Botox to facilitate this process. Other researchers are exploring options like transcranial magnetic stimulation or deep brain stimulation , which may prove useful, especially for patients who don't respond to medication. But, these are still at an experimental level, and finding the right combination of exercise, mindfulness training, and other lifestyle changes can be a lifelong quest.