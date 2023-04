Taking The Pill Isn’t A Choice For Some, So Can TikTok Stop Acting Like It Is

Of course, I'm not the only one who owes much of their quality of life to the contraceptive pill. There's no doubt that the pill ushered in an era of sexual freedom for women but a quick, informal survey of the Refinery29 Australia office proved that many people take the pill for a primary reason that isn't contraception. Acne was a biggie , with several women in the office starting the pill as a teenager to manage their skin issues without dealing with the side effects that come with taking stronger acne medications. Others opted for the pill to deal with debilitating symptoms that came with their periods, including extreme nausea, pain, or abnormal periods. Another person reported that they began treatment to manage their symptoms after undertaking surgery for endometriosis last year. However, since then, she recalls having multiple people bring her sexuality into her health decisions, with one person questioning, "But you're a lesbian, why do you need contraception?".