When Should You Get A Flu Shot?

Now, if you're really hype about not getting sick this year, that's great, but it's still worth it to wait until there are cases of flu in your region to get the shot. "The potential downside of getting it too early, is that the effectiveness of the vaccine will wane over time, which could mean that the protection of a vaccine given early in the season will be less if the peak of the flu season is later," Dr. Lautenbach says. (August is typically too soon, for what it's worth.) On the flip side, as long as there are cases of the flu in your area, it's never too late to get the vaccine, he says. "If you can only get the vaccine at earlier or later times, it's still much better to get the vaccine versus not getting it at all," he says.