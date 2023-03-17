My Rare Chronic Illness Is Now Viral On TikTok

There is something potentially problematic about turning a condition into a trend. In the case of PoTS, its symptoms could be signs of many different conditions, making misdiagnosis all too possible. PoTS going viral also might be counterproductive for people actually living with this life-altering medical condition. On social media, views and comments are currency and, as Allie puts it: "Sometimes you see it when people feel like they have to compete to be the sickest." Tash is also skeptical. "The more extreme the content, the more views you’re going to get," she says, "and if my symptoms aren’t so severe, then I feel like it’s not real, like I’m making it up, like people have it worse and I should be happy." Also, while social media can play a positive role in the diagnosis of PoTS, everyone featured in this article says that they didn’t self-diagnose — their condition was ultimately confirmed by a medical expert. Self-diagnosis has a bad reputation and the prevalence of self-identified PoTS patients on social media risks delegitimizing the condition as a whole.