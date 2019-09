What’s So Special About Golden Berries?

In truth, golden berries have about the same amount of vitamin C as blueberries (11 mg versus 9.7 mg in a 100-gram serving), but less than raspberries (which have 26.2 mg per serving), Davis says. They also tend to be higher in vitamin A , which we know helps your vision and other organs. As for the fiber in golden berries: "All berries are high in vitamin C and fiber; that’s what makes them so healthy," she says. So, if you enjoy the distinctive taste of golden berries, they're can be a nice addition to your regular smoothie, oatmeal, or whatever you usually eat fruit with, she says. "If you don’t like them, you will be fine with other berries," she says.