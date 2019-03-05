Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Superfoods
Wellness
Feel Good Diaries: Avocados, Probiotics & HIIT
by
You
More from Superfoods
Superfoods
What’s So Special About Golden Berries?
Cory Stieg
Mar 5, 2019
Clean Slate
It's Pretty & Pink & All Over Instagram — But Is Today's Diet...
Naomi Tomky
Jan 17, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Is Using Ghee Any Healthier Than Regular Butter?
Cory Stieg
Jan 15, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Is Putting Hot Sauce On Everything You Eat Bad For You?
Ice cream is the only food that I will not put sriracha on — although, that does sound like it would be delicious. Bagels, salads, stir-fry, sandwiches,
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Anderson Cooper Only Eats Soylent — Is That A Good Idea?
Anderson Cooper is known for being a pretty busy guy. Between anchoring a CNN show five nights a week, hosting 60 Minutes, and running his two-man show
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Here's Why Pumpkin Spice Lattes Might Give You A Stomachache
To some, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) from Starbucks is like the millennial scarlet letter, only meant to identify and humiliate the basics who actually
by
Cory Stieg
Superfoods
Can Manuka Honey Solve All Your Problems?
When many of us hear "manuka honey," the first thing that comes to mind is the episode of Broad City in which Abby is high on pain medication and goes
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Should You Be Eating Bee Pollen?
Something about eating bee pollen seems, I don't know, bad? Most people with allergies tend to avoid pollen like the plague, not sprinkle it on top of
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Is Oat Milk Good For You Or Just Super Trendy?
At first, "oat milk" sounded like a made-up hipster food straight from a Portlandia sketch, but in the past few months it's become very real. Baristas
by
Cory Stieg
Superfoods
Why Broccoli Sprouts Might Actually Be A Superfood
Nowadays, many of us are experiencing superfood fatigue, especially when it comes to leafy greens. Kale is starting to taste boring, green juice isn't
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Coconut Butters May Look Pretty — But Are They Actually Healthy?
Between glitter food, Cara Cara oranges, and unicorn drinks, you'd think we'd be desensitized to seeing neon-colored food on our Instagram feeds by now.
by
Cory Stieg
Food Trends
We’ve Reached Peak Pickle (Slushies! Popcorn!): Inside 2018'...
Imagine slurping ice-cold, blended dill pickle juice through a straw. That vision will soon become a reality, because Sonic Drive-In recently announced it
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Meet The Cara Cara: Instagram's Trendiest Orange
Cara Cara oranges are a fruit that citrus insiders — imagine being a member of that exclusive club — have been fans of for quite some time. This
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Is Peanut Milk The New Almond Milk?
Over the past several years, almond milk has earned its place as the most popular milk substitute on the market. Though rice and soy milk have been on
by
Olivia Harrison
Superfoods
Why Is Everyone Still So Jazzed About Bone Broth?
Shailene Woodley once said that bone broth is "the shit." Kobe Bryant used to drink bone broth in his heyday to prevent inflammation. Selma Hayek drinks
by
Cory Stieg
Food & Drinks
Most Millennials Aren't That Into Avocado Toast
Millennials have been linked with both self-importance and an undying love of avocado toast. But according to the Huffington Post, real-life millennials
by
Christopher Luu
Health Trends
Seriously, Why Are We Still Doing Soup Cleanses?
The latest cleansing fad is a little less chill and a little more comforting. Yep, we're talking about soup cleanses: all-soup-all-day prepackaged meal
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
8 Foods To Help Boost Your Brainpower
As you know, food is fuel. Eating a balanced diet can help you feel healthier and more energized. One of the best benefits of eating well, however, is the
by
Kimberly Truong
Diet & Nutrition
What Even IS A Superfood?
There’s something about the word “super” that’s admittedly appealing: super powers. Super heroes. The supernatural. But typically, we’re pretty
by
Ashley Ross
Diet & Nutrition
Why Chia Seeds Aren't The Superfood You Think They Are
You've probably heard chia seeds referred to as a "superfood," and they've definitely got a lot going for them. But considering all the hype they get
by
Sarah Jacoby
Skin Care
Superfoods Are Taking Over Skin Care
Sorry kale-haters, it looks like Caesar salads will continue to be served sans romaine for the foreseeable future. The leafy-green trend is not going
by
Megan Cahn
Food & Drinks
One Of Your Favorite Superfoods — For Breakfast
You have probably heard of this little superfood called quinoa before — it is a seed native to South America that's widely used in the U.S. as a grain
by
Leaf.tv
Diet & Nutrition
6 Superfoods To Eat Alongside Chia Seeds
You’ve heard of chia, of course — those wondrous seeds whose itty-bitty size belies their colossal nutritional properties. But, have you heard of
by
YouBeauty
Diet & Nutrition
Just How "Super" Are Your Favorite Superfoods?
Even if you have just a casual interest in nutrition, you've probably noticed that many what-you-should-be-eating articles have a habit of contradicting
by
Justin Sedor
Health
10 Buzzy Superfoods That Work
"I need to be eating healthier." It's a thought that likely runs through your head from time to time. But, between your day job, your nightlife, and
by
Grace McCalmon
Diet & Nutrition
10 Superfoods For Everything From Allergies To Muscle Pain
We've all trolled the internet at midnight wondering if our symptoms are normal, or if a bowl of cereal qualifies as dinner. To the rescue: The experts
by
Health.com
Health Trends
Pinch Those Pennies: 8 Superfoods Under $1 Per Serving
How much does it really cost to eat well? Last week, a study published in the British Medical Journal tried to answer that question. And, after
by
Justin Sedor
Diet & Nutrition
Please Stop Killing Your Superfoods
We're all aware of superfoods and how they pull double-duty when it comes to nourishing us with essential vitamins and nutrients. But, human beings often
by
Kelly Bourdet
Health
Seriously, This Superfruit Can Do More For Your Skin Than Any Fan...
While our love of kale still runs deep, we have a new superfood that's taking hold of our hearts (and our diets): blueberries. While not quite as exotic
by
Megan McIntyre
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted