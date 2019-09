Is Eating Fiber As Important As Everyone Says It Is?

So, basically dietary fiber is great for you, and eating more of it is great. "There's no upper limit for dietary fiber — fiber that comes from fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes," Dr. Dahl says. "No amount is too much for that." But if you're only eating fiber foods as a way to lose weight, that might backfire on you. Eating fibrous bars or crackers might make you feel full, but you may feel deprived of other important nutrients. "Fiber is an important component of fullness , but so is protein and fat," Alissa Rumsey , MS, RD, an anti-diet registered dietitian nutritionist and intuitive eating coach in New York City told Refinery29. "It's not just about fullness either — satisfaction is even more important."