Why Is Everyone On Instagram So Hype About GG Crackers?

While GG crackers aren't necessarily bad, it's not a good idea to eat them as a form of dieting, says Alissa Rumsey , MS, RD, an anti-diet registered dietitian nutritionist and intuitive eating coach in New York City. "I'd rather see people getting their fiber from a wide variety of foods instead of predominantly from one type of food," she says. If you're only eating GG crackers all day long, then you're going to feel full, but deprived of other nutrients. This kind of "diet-type thinking" can lead to bingeing and overeating over time, she says. "Fiber is an important component of fullness, but so is protein and fat," she says. "It's not just about fullness either — satisfaction is even more important."