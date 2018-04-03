Why Is Everyone On Instagram So Hype About GG Crackers?

Another #toasttuesday where I’m subbing the toast for these #highfiber @ggfiber crackers. This time I’m using the pumpkin seed flavour and let me tell you, they taste WAY better than the original. I fulfilled my savoury craving with my eggs cooked in @lees.provisions #turmeric #ghee. I topped the eggs with @traderjoes #everythingbutthebagel seasoning which I can’t get enough of. For something sweet, I topped the #ggcrackers with #cashewbutter + sliced banana + #cacaonibs + #beepollen. Have you guys used bee pollen before?! I’ve been trying to incorporate it on a daily basis because it’s an antioxidant, can boost the immune system, help reduce inflammation, and may boost the metabolism.
Fiber is an important component of fullness, but so is protein and fat. It's not just about fullness either — satisfaction is even more important.