Let's get one thing straight first: Açaí berries on their own aren't bad for you. They contain a bunch of nutrients, including several essential vitamins and some helpful fiber . But odds are you're not getting a bowl full of berries in the U.S. Instead, you're probably getting açaí berry powder that's been sweetened or mixed with nut milk . Then it's all mixed with ingredients like with fruit, coconut shavings, and all manner of health store go-tos (again, nothing to worry about in there). Basically, they're just big ol' smoothies.