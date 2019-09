Sadly, unlike matcha, moringa doesn't really taste great, and people compare it to asparagus and horseradish, so there's a good chance you will not see it in desserts. Rissetto says you should try one teaspoon per day of the dried stuff as a tea to see if you like it, though moringa does also come in pill form, which some people prefer.Also, moringa doesn't have caffeine like matcha, but it does have other benefits, like anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help with tissue protection and support brain health, she says. And according to Rissetto, moringa can even be applied to the skin as an astringent for cuts and scrapes, which is pretty cray (but a 2016 study suggests this could work). Possibly even wilder, a 2015 study found that the leaf and bark extracts of moringa could stop the growth of certain cancer cells, so there's a possibility it will be used in cancer drugs. Of course, that was early research not performed on humans, so there's still some work to be done to prove that this would work in real life.