Why Is Everyone On Instagram So Hyped About GG Crackers?

Another #toasttuesday where I’m subbing the toast for these #highfiber @ggfiber crackers. This time I’m using the pumpkin seed flavour and let me tell you, they taste WAY better than the original. I fulfilled my savoury craving with my eggs cooked in @lees.provisions #turmeric #ghee. I topped the eggs with @traderjoes #everythingbutthebagel seasoning which I can’t get enough of. For something sweet, I topped the #ggcrackers with #cashewbutter + sliced banana + #cacaonibs + #beepollen. Have you guys used bee pollen before?! I’ve been trying to incorporate it on a daily basis because it’s an antioxidant, can boost the immune system, help reduce inflammation, and may boost the metabolism.

A post shared by Jessica Urback (@healthyhabits.byjess) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:00am PST