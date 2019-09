Why Sugar-Free Candy Can Make Your Stomach Feel Horrible

This should serve as a reminder that just because something is "sugar free," doesn't mean that it's necessarily better for you — even if you're someone with diabetes . "Sometimes patients with diabetes or glucose intolerance see the terms 'lower in sugar,' 'sugar free,' or 'no sugar added,' and are eager to try," Zolotnitsky says. "However, these foods still have a carbohydrate amount, and that needs to be considered if you have diabetes." Ultimately, if you are someone with diabetes, the decision to eat sugar-free candies is between you, your doctor, your RD ( find a certified diabetes educator to help you with this) — and your GI tract, she says.