Sugar In Your Diet
Diet & Nutrition
These Are The Foods That Can Make You Super Gassy
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Happened When 11 People Tried To Quit Sugar
Cory Stieg
Jan 7, 2019
Diabetes Facts
6 Common Misconceptions People Have About Diabetes
Cory Stieg
Nov 14, 2018
Diet & Nutrition
Why Sugar-Free Candy Can Make Your Stomach Feel Horrible
Cory Stieg
Oct 29, 2018
Diet & Nutrition
Should You Be Wary Of This Herb That "Destroys Sugar Cravings"?
At a time when Kim Kardashian is promoting appetite-suppressing lollipops, and everyone is quitting sugar to get healthier, most quick-fix diet trends or
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About Your Sugar Rush, According To Science
Science has already broken hearts with the news that comfort food doesn't exist. Now, we regret to inform you that there actually isn't any conclusive
by
Sarah Jacoby
Spirit
Beyond The Sugar Skull — What We Can Really Learn From The Day Of...
This article was originally published on November 1, 2016. It feels like a year doesn't go by without a misguided celebrity donning a Día de los
by
Sara Coughlin
Food & Drinks
Adult Cereal Exists & It Comes In Four NSFW Flavors
This story was originally published on March 22, 2017. A bowl of sugary cereal is kind of the universal symbol for the innocence of childhood. A generous
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
This Is What Mama June Wore To Crash Her Ex's Wedding
There comes a time in everyone’s life where they just want some good old-fashioned vengeance. It’s the kind of vainglorious revenge we’re not
by
Marquita Harris
Food & Drinks
This Café Is Serving
Beauty & The Beast
-Inspired Desserts
Beauty & The Beast fans looking to take their devotion to the next level may want to book a flight to Anaheim, CA. No, it's not a small provincial town,
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Sugar Bear Reportedly Made Some Upsetting Comments About Honey Bo...
We've always appreciated 11-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's self-confidence, so we're saddened to hear her dad has promoted the opposite. She
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Mama June's Reason For Losing Weight Is Pretty Disappointing
Mama June is getting plenty of attention for her new, slimmed-down body... but her admitted reason behind lifestyle overhaul, surgeries, and hard work
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Sugar Bear's Reaction To Mama June's Weight Loss Is 100...
June Shannon kicked off her latest reality show Mama June: From Not To Hot, with a clearly defined (and clearly problematic) mission: to get a "revenge
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Food & Drinks
Our Rainbow-Loving Hearts Are Gushing Over These Colorful, Sugary...
Churros are having a moment. After macarons dominated the photogenic food world, it was about time for another sweet treat to take over our Instagram
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Mama June Gets Her "Revenge Dress" For Sugar Bear's Wedding
Every week we inch closer to the big reveal in Mama June: From Not To Hot. At Refinery29, we've had our reservations about the show, but the most recent
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Food & Drinks
These Cookies Are Causing A Hilariously Savage Internet Battle
Let's face it, there are some treats you love, seek out, and absolutely can't get enough of, and then there are those you eat simply because they're in
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment News
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo'
s Sugar Bear Got Married & Hone...
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's Mike Thompson, better known as Sugar Bear, just got hitched. According to People, Thompson and his love of a little over a
by
Shannon Carlin
Food & Drinks
The Original Girl Scout Cookies Recipe Really Surprised Us
Girl Scout cookies turned 100 this year. (We know, they hardly look a day over 50!) And while the best way to celebrate is by placing an order with your
by
Marshall Bright
TV Shows
Riverdale
's Josie & The Pussycats Remix A Classic Tune —...
CW series are known for their catchy tunes and the palpable drama — let's not forget that this is the network that remixed Lorde's "Royals" via a
by
Christopher Luu
Diet & Nutrition
How To Make Peace With Sugar
We don't do diets. But we still love to eat — and we want to eat well. In her column, How To Eat, Refinery29's favorite intuitive-eating coach Christy
by
Christy Harrison,...
Diet & Nutrition
The Genius Way Nestlé Will Cut Sugar From Its Chocolate
It's not every day that breakthroughs like this come around: The food giant Nestlé has found a way to cut out a significant sugar from its chocolate,
by
Sarah Jacoby
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Finale Recap: Until We Meet Again
And so, dear friends, we have arrived at a bittersweet place in the world of Queen Sugar: The finale, which finally gave us some closure but also left us
by
Arianna Davis
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Episode 12 Recap: In Limbo
We open this week with Ralph Angel trying to get in touch with Charley, who's ignoring his calls because she's too busy with Remy checking out an old cane
by
Arianna Davis
Tech
BRB, Crying From These Hilarious Amazon Reviews
Amazon reviews are an essential part of the online shopping process. They're what users depend on to let them know if the Snuggie they're considering is
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
Is This Streaming Service Really The Black Netflix?
Bounce TV just launched a new on-demand streaming service called Brown Sugar, that specializes in Black films. The service operates much like Netflix:
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Episode 11 Recap: Sweet Love
We're heading into the homestretch of our first full season of Queen Sugar. After last night, there's only two episodes left! Here's what's going on with
by
Arianna Davis
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Episode 10 Recap: Here To Stay
This week's episode is especially meaningful, for two main reasons: First, because it first aired during a panel I moderated with all eight cast members
by
Arianna Davis
TV
We Just Fell In Love With
Queen Sugar
All Over Again
In September, we hinted (hard) that Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey's new drama, Queen Sugar, would be a must-watch show this fall. Now that the series'
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Episode 9 Recap: Calm After The Storm
Episode nine shows us just how purposeful the big hurricane was as a metaphor for the Bordelon family throughout this season. Up until last week, drama
by
Arianna Davis
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Episode 8 Recap: A Storm's Comin'
In Episode 8, a hurricane is coming to Southern Louisiana, and the writers of Queen Sugar do not tiptoe around the fact that this could be devastating to
by
Arianna Davis
TV Shows
Queen Sugar
Episode 7 Recap: Home Is Where The Heart Is
Haven't we all laid heartbroken, staring into space as someone encourages us to eat something because it will make us feel better? That's how the seventh
by
Arianna Davis
