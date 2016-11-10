Queen Sugar Episode 10 Recap: Here To Stay



Aunt Violet tells the three Bordelon kids that there's way more to the story than meets the eye, but she'd promised her brother Ernest she wouldn't tell them until they figured it out on their own. It turns out that in the days of slavery, the Bordelons were actually owned by the Landrys. That's right, they can trace it back — and the Bordelons eventually became sharecroppers on the farm. It was Aunt Violet's father who went north during the migration to make money and send it back home; with that money, the Bordelons were able to buy a piece of the Landry's land from them when they hit hard times.



Of course, once they got back on their feet, the Landrys pretended the sale had never happened, and their way of getting "their" land back was by lynching multiple Bordelon family members in the middle of the night. Eventually, someone came forward with the title proving the Bordelon's rightful ownership, but when Ernest finally took control of the farm, the Landrys didn't make it easy for him to succeed as a local farmer. "Your daddy didn't just up and die," Violet tells them. "They killed him, slow."



This revelation was emotional for me, not just because of my connection to these characters and what they've been through, but also because it's, simply, real. The unfortunate reality is, many — all — of us could be walking on land that's soaked with our ancestor's blood. And if it's not our own ancestors directly, then it's the blood of countless other souls who likely lost their lives unnecessarily. Land in this country has been traded, sold, and bartered at the expense of innocent lives for centuries, and that's a fact that we as a nation can't ignore. The realization hit me so hard that it was like the wind was knocked out of me.



And then, at the end of the episode, Charley brings the words that I'm choosing to hold on to for the rest of this difficult week — month, year, four years: "No more running. No more taking the easy way out. I don't have any answers. All I know is, we ain't going nowhere."



Chills. The episode was filmed months ago, of course, but those words feel especially poignant spoken on the night when brown folks in this country are feeling broken, beaten down, and helpless. In Charley's words there is not only hope, but courage, determination, and a reminder that it's when times are toughest that we need to fight the hardest.



That's all for this week, Queen Sugar fans. I hope that, like it did for me, this week's episode brought you a bit of solace and inspiration. See you next week.



P.S.: There weren't any updates on Charley and Remy in this episode. I wonder if it's any coincidence that it just so happened to be the same episode that was directed by Salli Richardson Whitfield, who's married to Dondre Whitfield, who plays Remy. (If so, Salli, I feel you girl! I wouldn't want to direct my man's love scenes with another woman, either!) Creator Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to share a sweet pic of the duo, quoting another one of the episode's most fitting lines for our current times: