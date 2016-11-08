In September, we hinted (hard) that Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey's new drama, Queen Sugar, would be a must-watch show this fall. Now that the series' spectacular first season is well underway, don't just take our word for it — take it from the stars themselves.
On November 7, the cast of the standout OWN series participated in a conversation about their relationships and the source of their chemistry both on and off screen. Moderated by our very own Arianna Davis (who recaps Queen Sugar each week), the panel of tight-knit actors played off each other so well, we found ourselves falling in love with them all over again.
For those unfamiliar, the dramatic series follows the trials and tribulations of the Bordelon family in Louisiana. The three siblings — Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) — could not be more different, but are also so clearly cut from the same cloth. The show is about family, justice, and happiness. It's about determination, hopelessness, and hardship. In the end, it's about life's struggles, something everyone can relate to. Plus, every episode from the first season was directed by a female director (DuVernay kicked off the trend by directing the first two).
During the conversation, hosted by the Screen Actors Guild, Davis asked the eight gathered stars about the secret behind their "magic chemistry," how they portray such a convincing family vibe, and how important the backdrop of the show is to its overall purpose.
Check out the full discussion below, and watch Queen Sugar Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on OWN.
