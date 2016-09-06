The third element that made me fall in love with Queen Sugar: The soundtrack is ridiculously good. It's far less overt than, say, a TV musical like Empire, but this is not that kind of series. The music so poignantly sets the mood for each and every emotion that I had to know who was behind it. When DuVernay informed us at the screening that the score was created just for the series by 10-time Grammy-nominated soul singer Meshell Ndegeocello — in between recording her next album — it made perfect sense. She has the kind of jazz-infused, heartstring-pulling voice and ear that's made for big and small screen pairings. Remember that scene in Love and Basketball when she croons "You Made A Fool Of Me?" Yea, her musical selections bring on that kind of emotion. Fingers crossed that Queen Sugar will be releasing an official soundtrack that will hold us over between episodes — and seasons, because good news! The show has already been greenlit for a second season.



So that's my pitch to you, readers, on why this show is a must-add to your Tuesday nights: It's not only edge-of-your-seat, family drama addictive, but it's also relatable, gorgeous, and lyrical. Happy viewing.