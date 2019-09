What Rhimes has said is that she knows how the intrigue will wrap up between Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope, her assassin and president lovers, ex-CIA pops, and presidential candidate frenemy. Way back in 2013, she told NPR , "But I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don't think I'm going to change that... I know how long I think it will be. But we'll see."We hope it will last at least long enough to show us a strong — but intrigue-packed — Mellie Grant administration.Spencer was soon back on the air to correct herself. "My apologies," she said. "[Rhimes] said she has an ending in mind, but that ending is not happening this next season. So thank you, Shonda. Yes, we can all breathe, because as you guys know, it is my absolute favorite show."