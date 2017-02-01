Riverdale‘s Josie & The Pussycats Remix A Classic Tune — & We’re Obsessed

CW series are known for their catchy tunes and the palpable drama — let's not forget that this is the network that remixed Lorde's "Royals" via a string quartet for a royal wedding on Reign — but the network's latest teen soap, Riverdale, might just be giving us the catchiest tunes yet. Being inspired by the Archie comics, the show has plenty of tunes to draw from, and in this week's episode, viewers are getting their first taste of what's to come. This week, the show's version of Josie and the Pussycats take the stage at the high school football game to belt out a classic tune with a thoroughly modern update.
The new group may not look familiar yet, but we're sure that the trio is sure to get plenty of screen time in episodes to come. Ashleigh Murray plays Josie, and along with Asha Bromfield (Melody) and Hayley Law (Valerie), the group performs an update on "Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar)" — which debuted on the original Archie Show back in 1969. But this isn't just a cover, it's actually a new take on a version of "Candy Girl" performed y by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida, which was itself inspired by the '69 original. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) also lends some vocals to the track, which also includes a Drumline-esque marching band and plenty of vocal riffs courtesy of Murray. While the current lineup might be a far cry from the original animated group (no leopard leotards here) or even the 2001 Rachael Leigh Cook-fronted movie version, there are some throwbacks. Notice the leopard print and the cat ears? You can't have a pussycat without those details. Check out the performance, below.
