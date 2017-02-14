Let's face it, there are some treats you love, seek out, and absolutely can't get enough of, and then there are those you eat simply because they're in front of you. When I think about that second category, one very specific type of cookie floats to the front of my mind. I'm thinking of those weird fluffy iced sugar cookies you can buy in the bakery section of most grocery stores. I associate those cookies with boring school meetings, where I ate them just to have something to do with my hands and for some mild entertainment for my taste buds. To my surprise, though, a lot of people feel really strongly about these cookies. Not just that, these cookies seem to be very divisive. This fact came to light when a Twitter user named @taysux tweeted a photo of a carton of these cookies, along with her staunchly negative opinion of them.